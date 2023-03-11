Short Interest in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Expands By 900.0%

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALOR opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.57.

Get ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at $10,270,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 123,027 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $6,986,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 264,141 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at $5,290,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.