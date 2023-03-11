Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.95

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and traded as low as $37.91. Croda International shares last traded at $38.24, with a volume of 13,519 shares changing hands.

COIHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Croda International from GBX 8,200 ($98.61) to GBX 7,400 ($88.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.01) to GBX 80 ($0.96) in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($108.23) to GBX 8,800 ($105.82) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

