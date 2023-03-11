Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $50.35

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and traded as low as $47.34. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $47.34, with a volume of 1,105 shares changing hands.

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.27.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

