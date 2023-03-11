ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $88.54

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.54 and traded as low as $82.23. ASGN shares last traded at $82.61, with a volume of 222,109 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASGN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASGN has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Trading Down 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.43. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. ASGN had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASGN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ASGN by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of ASGN by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ASGN by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ASGN in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.