iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 761,200 shares, an increase of 77.3% from the February 13th total of 429,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,585,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,728,000 after buying an additional 1,136,803 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,330,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,201,000 after purchasing an additional 377,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,767,000 after purchasing an additional 315,214 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,609,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,426,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

AAXJ opened at $64.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.39 and a fifty-two week high of $78.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.15.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.787 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

