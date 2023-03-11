Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.65

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.46 ($0.03). Westmount Energy shares last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), with a volume of 3,186 shares changing hands.

Westmount Energy Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 19.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

