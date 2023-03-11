Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $3,124,705.60 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $3,198,567.04.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20.

On Monday, February 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44.

On Friday, January 6th, Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $2,264,560.32.

On Monday, December 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $2,377,185.92.

On Thursday, December 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $2,618,676.16.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NET opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -87.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $274.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.29 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

