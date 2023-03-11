Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Insider Sells $841,545.90 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) insider Steven Keith Hatchett sold 21,155 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $841,545.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $522.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.32 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

NUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 23,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after buying an additional 71,506 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 958,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

Featured Articles

