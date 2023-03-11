Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells $946,600.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $37.68 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on G. Citigroup lifted their target price on Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Genpact by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

