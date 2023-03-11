AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Insider Sells $873,889.47 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Victoria Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00.

AppLovin Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $58.27. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America cut AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,655,000 after buying an additional 390,451 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after buying an additional 1,259,199 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,920,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AppLovin by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,992 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

