AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Insider Sells $873,889.47 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 65,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $873,889.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 848,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,372,404.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Victoria Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 13th, Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00.
AppLovin Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $58.27. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average is $15.82.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,039,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,655,000 after buying an additional 390,451 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after buying an additional 1,259,199 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,920,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AppLovin by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,895,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,992 shares during the period. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppLovin (APP)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.