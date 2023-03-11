Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Sells $897,835.90 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares in the company, valued at $21,559,347.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
APP opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $58.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.12.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
