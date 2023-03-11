WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Nelson John Squires III Sells 4,665 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total value of $794,216.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $158.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.32. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $175.00.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WESCO International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in WESCO International by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.