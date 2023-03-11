David B. Wells Sells 100,000 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) Director David B. Wells sold 100,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $977,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340,357 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,287.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 6.0 %

HIMS stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.49. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at about $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

