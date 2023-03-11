Insider Selling: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) CEO Sells $949,200.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $949,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,868,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,833,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16,013.00, for a total value of $960,780,000.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $790,200.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $799,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $783,000.00.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Alphatec by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after buying an additional 77,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

