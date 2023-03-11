Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Director Simon N. Pimstone Sells 19,232 Shares

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 19,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $711,199.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.14. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $41.39.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 862.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XENE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen started coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.