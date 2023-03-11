Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

KRTX opened at $179.07 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.55.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karuna Therapeutics

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after buying an additional 120,709 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

