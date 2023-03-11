National Bankshares Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$28.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.38.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Price Performance

Shares of EFN opened at C$18.48 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$20.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$19.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50. The stock has a market cap of C$7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.