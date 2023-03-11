PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $925,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,604 shares in the company, valued at $26,872,410.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, David Spector sold 26,169 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,586,888.16.

On Monday, February 27th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $912,000.00.

On Monday, December 12th, David Spector sold 12,750 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $741,030.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.49. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $340.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFSI. StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.