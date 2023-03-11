Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $820,006.56 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $820,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,956.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vladimir Tenev also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $884,163.13.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,731.44.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $686,663.92.

On Friday, December 9th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $780,006.24.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.76. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.16 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.