E Automotive (TSE:EINC) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at Scotiabank

E Automotive (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lowered their target price on E Automotive from C$17.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. CIBC lowered their price target on E Automotive from C$14.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on E Automotive from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.94.

E Automotive Stock Performance

TSE:EINC opened at C$3.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. E Automotive has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$14.26. The firm has a market cap of C$172.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.37.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

