Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CEO Sells $878,178.72 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 74,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $878,178.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,274,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,700,287.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $754.80 million, a P/E ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.96. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $24.27.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 412.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Grid Dynamics from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. The firm core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. It also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

