Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) EVP Sells $733,425.00 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $471.14 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $490.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.