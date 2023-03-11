Bank of America Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $425.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $327.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.52 and its 200 day moving average is $347.26. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Insider Activity

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

