HNI (NYSE:HNI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Sidoti

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. HNI has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at HNI

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million. HNI had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

In other HNI news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,484.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,727.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the 4th quarter valued at $10,935,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HNI by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 511,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,530,000 after buying an additional 257,833 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 1,192.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 161,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,221 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after acquiring an additional 101,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

