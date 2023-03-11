IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Price Target Raised to GBX 190 at Royal Bank of Canada

IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 190 ($2.28) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded IWG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

IWGFF opened at $2.24 on Thursday. IWG has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

IWG Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of workspace solutions through multiple brands. The firm offers office space, membership, meeting rooms, co-working, virtual office, and workplace recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, United Kingdom, and Other.

