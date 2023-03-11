Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

COCO opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.17 per share, with a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 685,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,516.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Ira Liran purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.17 per share, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 685,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,516.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $101,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,148.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 73,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vita Coco by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 95,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

