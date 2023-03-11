Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Consolidated Communications Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $301.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.26. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.
Consolidated Communications Company Profile
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.
