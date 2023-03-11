Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Consolidated Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $301.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.26. Consolidated Communications has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Syntax Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

