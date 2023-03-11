Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Guggenheim

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.65% from the stock’s current price.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.32. Relay Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $35.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.05% and a negative net margin of 21,036.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $199,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,023 shares of company stock worth $1,133,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

