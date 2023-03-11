Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB opened at $52.51 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $164,197,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.