Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix Stock Down 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $167.63 million, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Lantronix Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.