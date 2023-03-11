Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Lantronix Stock Down 8.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ LTRX opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. Lantronix has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $167.63 million, a P/E ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 2.29.
Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
