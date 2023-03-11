Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $53.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.37 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 74.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $399,857.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,636.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 8,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $509,197.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 8,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,505,636.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 76,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,914 and have sold 430,857 shares valued at $18,614,347. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,860 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

