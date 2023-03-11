AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 80.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,804,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028,362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 695,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,721,000 after acquiring an additional 301,713 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,190,000 after acquiring an additional 221,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $8,173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 914,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after purchasing an additional 200,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $353,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,568 shares in the company, valued at $562,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

APAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

APAM opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 96.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.09%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Further Reading

