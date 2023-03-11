Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,139,378 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,139,378 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Coupa Software by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 106,594 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coupa Software by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coupa Software by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupa Software

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 1,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,749.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,031 shares in the company, valued at $552,566.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 3,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $241,742.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,486 shares of company stock worth $1,374,678. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coupa Software Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COUP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $53.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Coupa Software from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Coupa Software stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $130.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.07). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

(Get Rating)



See Also

