AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 69.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74,255 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Xerox by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 64,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Xerox by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Xerox Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:XRX opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

About Xerox

(Get Rating)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Further Reading

