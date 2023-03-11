Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Buys $395,314,374.00 in Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 376,489,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $395,314,374.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,354,161 shares in the company, valued at $579,971,869.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $1.49 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $299.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 622,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 482,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 147,381 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 39.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 118,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

