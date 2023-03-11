Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) CEO Buys $395,314,374.00 in Stock

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 376,489,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $395,314,374.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,354,161 shares in the company, valued at $579,971,869.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ SMMT opened at $1.49 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $299.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics
Summit Therapeutics Company Profile
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Summit Therapeutics (SMMT)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.