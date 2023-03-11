AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $408,000 in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 821.2% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 14.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 4.3 %

RVMD opened at $20.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.49. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $15.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 702.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,553,134 shares in the company, valued at $31,777,121.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

