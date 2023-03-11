Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,759 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $57,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $427,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649,248.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $427,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649,248.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,710,446 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

