AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,689 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,056 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,689 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,354 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $332,454,000 after acquiring an additional 135,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 3D Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,656,000 after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in 3D Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in 3D Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,204 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 257,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in 3D Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,872,253 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

NYSE DDD opened at $10.23 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

