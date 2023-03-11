AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,305 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in RH by 9.3% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after purchasing an additional 88,989 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP lifted its position in RH by 26.7% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in RH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $259.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.86. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $390.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, analysts expect that RH will post 25.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $420.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 187,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total value of $49,224,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,305,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,066,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,752 shares of company stock valued at $107,945,101. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

