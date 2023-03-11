AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,956 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUBS opened at $369.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $352.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.32 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at $196,521,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,935,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $360.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.65.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

