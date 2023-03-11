AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $457,000 Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 86.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 69,688 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,285 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,601,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,304 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,072,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,123,000 after purchasing an additional 815,224 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,727,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,410,000 after purchasing an additional 552,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 477,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

Insider Activity at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,287 shares of company stock worth $3,483,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognex Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen downgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.62. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.