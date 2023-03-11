AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Elastic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Elastic Stock Down 5.6 %

Elastic Profile

Elastic stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also

