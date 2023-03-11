AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 7,032 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Maximus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Maximus by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Maximus by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MMS opened at $76.70 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average of $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.