AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.64.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $261.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.39 and a 200 day moving average of $323.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

