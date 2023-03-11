Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,553 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,832,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,708,000 after buying an additional 451,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETRN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

