Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,694 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,995,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 311,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,132,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 4.0 %

In related news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABG stock opened at $225.24 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $253.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.40.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

