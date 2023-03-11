26,810 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 205.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.
Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.41. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $22.80.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.78%.
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
