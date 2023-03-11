AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $415,000 in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KYMR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after buying an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after buying an additional 530,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 269.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 439,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 266.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 172,839 shares during the period.
Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance
Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.85.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.
Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics
In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 22,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $660,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,491,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,477,002.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 22,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $660,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,491,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,477,002.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 296,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $9,287,935.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,069,486 shares in the company, valued at $159,029,775.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,096 shares of company stock worth $21,868,192. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
