Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) PT Lowered to C$1.80

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.95 to C$1.80 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC downgraded Conifex Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Conifex Timber Price Performance

Shares of Conifex Timber stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.26. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.