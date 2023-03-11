Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) PT Raised to C$72.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.75.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Price Performance

TSE AFN opened at C$61.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,190.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.71. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$28.80 and a 1 year high of C$62.80.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.